O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 1 – 7, 2021

The following reports for March 1 – 7, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 1

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 6:50 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Green Briar Hills Drive at 7:35 a.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Waterford Crossing Drive at 10:13 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Washingtons Crossing Drive at 10:26 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Property damage was reported on Addison Drive at 8:07 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Civic Park Drive at 9:53 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 12:08 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Domestic assault was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 3:59 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Cochise Court at 3:41 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on the 7400 block of Highway N at 6:44 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Shallow Lake Drive at 7:26 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 6:03 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported at Casalon Drive at 10:46 p.m.

Friday, Mach 5

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on North Central Drive at 10:44 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bur Oak Court at 12:01 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on East Terra Lane at 4:19 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on North Central Drive at 9:11 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winged Foot Drive at 6:33 a.m.

Assault was reported in the 8600 block of Mexico Road at 1:10 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:42 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Dream Court at 7:10 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:56 p.m.

Sunday, March 7