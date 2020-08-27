O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 8 – 28, 2020

The following reports for June 8 – 28, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 8

First degree burglary was reported on Americana Place Court at 8:22 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pinehurst Club Court at 10:02 a.m.

An attempt to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Millers Court at 10:11 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:12 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

Second degree burglary was reported on Winding Woods Drive at 11:24 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Highway K at 1:59 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 3:27 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 4:34 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Crooked Stick Drive at 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Third degree assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 12:14 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Tamerton Court at 11:43 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 1:58 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 1:49 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:41 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on TR Hughes boulevard at 8:06 p.m.

Thursday, June 11

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Rodrick Drive at 11:26 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Borough Drive at 9:44 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 7:09 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hyland Green Drive at 9:38 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Ardsley Court at 2:04 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:05 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 7:23 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Farnsworth Drive at 1:24 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Sunny Ridge Drive at 6:47 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 7:08 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 8:18 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:24 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Second degree domestic assault was reported on St. John Drive at 12:15 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:56 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:03 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 4:16 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Savannah Circle at 9:29 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 10:31 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Mallards Way at 6:54 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Elaine Drive at 10:27 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 11:14 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hoff Industrial Drive at 2:35 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Sunview Drive at 2:06 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 9:22 a.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Snowmass Court at 2:54 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:27 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Highway K at 8:10 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hutchings Farm Drive at 9:58 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 4:55 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:17 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Fastball Drive at 9:53 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Fawn Meadow Court at 2:06 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:03 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Hollowgate Court at 1:05 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:28 a.m. and 7:55 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 1:19 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:14 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:20 a.m. and 8:11 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 7:48 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Westbrook Drive at 9:03 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:46 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Brassel Drive at 8:15 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Laws Pass at 10:43 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 2:11 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 6:44 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:49 p.m.

Stealing (bicycles) was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 1:57 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Missouri K at Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:03 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Garden Path at 4:03 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:58 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bramblett Road at 3:42 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle (truck/bus) was reported on West Terra Lane at 4:07 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:09 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 8:17 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Stealing was reported on Royallvalley Way at 2:44 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Pinehurst Club Court at 3:14 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Wind Hill Drive at 5:10 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle (truck/bus) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:37 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Domestic assault was reported on Springbeach Drive at 2:28 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 2:17 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 6:08 p.m.

Assault was reported on Fox Oak Lane at 9:15 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Oak Stream Drive at 11:28 p.m.

Friday, June 26

Second degree assault was reported on Bryan Road at 7:26 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Amber Willow Court at 12:56 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 2:36 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:19 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:06 p.m., 4:05 p.m., and 5:29 p.m.

Assault was reported on Burning Brook Drive at 7:47 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:41 p.m.

Sunday, June 28