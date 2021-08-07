O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 7 – 13, 2021

The following reports for June 7 – 13, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 7

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Applerock Drive at 2:13 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Moselle Court at 6:36 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Bluefield Court at 7:55 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on O’Falon Lakes Drive at 7:50 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:17 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at 11:17 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Mexico Road at 2:39 p.m.

Assault was reported on Monticello Plaza at 6:11 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Country Orchard Drive at 5:16 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 6:49 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Sonderen Street at 10:21 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Country Chase Drive at 11:12 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Country Grove Court at 11:44 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 1:44 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 5:07 p.m.

Assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 10:27 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:55 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Stage Coach Landing Drive at 12:14 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 5:28 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Country Life Drive at 12:14 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:54 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Prince Ruppert Drive at 10:54 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Highway K at 5:29 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:18 p.m.

Sunday, June 13