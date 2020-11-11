O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 29 – July 12, 2020

The following reports for June 29 – July 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 29

Second degree burglary was reported on Casalon Drive at 10:18 a.m.

First degree burglary attempt was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 10:42 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:06 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 2:05 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 12:40 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Square at 2:57 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:02 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 5:28 p.m.

Second degree assault was reported on East Cannon Spur Court at 9:56 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Preston Woods Parkway at 10:12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Woodbury Place Circle at 9:04 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 2:37 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Crooked Stick Drive at 6:51 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:03 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:37 a.m.

Assault was reported on Brassel Court at 10:04 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Riley Paul Court at 12:19 p[.m.

Property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 1:52 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 1:21 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Pearl Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:09 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Second degree burglary was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 7:27 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Prince Ruppet Drive at 10:34 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Forest Haven Court at 10:59 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Assault was reported on Country Downs Drive at 1:42 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Briarchase Drive at 3:32 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Fox Oak Court at 5:18 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:15 p.m.

Assault was reported on St. john Drive at 4:00 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 8:26 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Amber Wave Court at 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:32 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Greengate Drive at 10:23 a.m.

Assault was reported on Molloy Drive at 6:20 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Taylor Place at 11:58 p.m.

Monday, July 6

Second degree burglary was reported on Southernside Lane at 1:47 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Amarillo Drive at 8:51 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 1:04 p.m.

Fourth degree stealing was reported on Highway K at 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Domestic assault was reported on Begonia Drive at 1:18 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 1:27 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 11:04 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Homefield Gardens Drive at 3:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 10:39 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Domestic assault was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 5:05 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Love Drive at 7:35 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Cold Spring Drive at 1:46 p.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Santa Fe Trail Court at 2:19 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Timber Meadows Drive at 3:29 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:49 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:00 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:19 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:13 p.m.

Sunday, July 12