O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 29 – July 12, 2020

The following reports for June 29 – July 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, June 29
- Second degree burglary was reported on Casalon Drive at 10:18 a.m.
- First degree burglary attempt was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 10:42 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:06 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 2:05 p.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Square at 2:57 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:02 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 5:28 p.m.
- Second degree assault was reported on East Cannon Spur Court at 9:56 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Preston Woods Parkway at 10:12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Woodbury Place Circle at 9:04 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 2:37 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Crooked Stick Drive at 6:51 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:03 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:37 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Brassel Court at 10:04 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Riley Paul Court at 12:19 p[.m.
- Property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 1:52 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 1:21 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Pearl Drive at 4:36 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:09 p.m.
Friday, July 3
- Second degree burglary was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 7:27 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Prince Ruppet Drive at 10:34 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Forest Haven Court at 10:59 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
- Assault was reported on Country Downs Drive at 1:42 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Briarchase Drive at 3:32 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Fox Oak Court at 5:18 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:15 p.m.
- Assault was reported on St. john Drive at 4:00 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 8:26 p.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Amber Wave Court at 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:32 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Greengate Drive at 10:23 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Molloy Drive at 6:20 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Taylor Place at 11:58 p.m.
Monday, July 6
- Second degree burglary was reported on Southernside Lane at 1:47 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Amarillo Drive at 8:51 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 1:04 p.m.
- Fourth degree stealing was reported on Highway K at 8:38 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
- Domestic assault was reported on Begonia Drive at 1:18 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 1:27 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 11:04 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Homefield Gardens Drive at 3:21 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 10:39 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
- Domestic assault was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 5:05 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Love Drive at 7:35 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Cold Spring Drive at 1:46 p.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Santa Fe Trail Court at 2:19 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Timber Meadows Drive at 3:29 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:49 p.m.
Friday, July 10
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:00 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:19 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:13 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
- Secondd egree property damage was reported on North Main Street at 2:41 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 12:53 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:52 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodbury Place Circle at 8:59 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mark Tawin Court at 9:43 p.m.
