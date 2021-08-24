O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 28 – July 4, 2021

The following reports for June 28 – July 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 28

Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:26 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Wabash Place at 11:09 a.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Klondike Court at 12:17 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Interstate 70 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Red Coat Way Court at 1:05 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:11 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Highway K at 6:06 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hoff Road at 8:38 a.m.

Thursday, July 1

Domestic assault was reported on RoyallManor Lane at 4:47 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Beaujolais Drive at 10:18 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Shelby Point Drive at 11:11 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 12:28 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:13 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 10:52 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Carters Grove at 1:40 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Tyndale Drive at 12:07 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Winter Hill Court at 3:33 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:56 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Hoff Road at 2:35 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported in the 9300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:49 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:17 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Countryshire Drive at 11:53 p.m.

Sunday, July 4