O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 28 – July 4, 2021

Aug. 24, 2021 6:52 AM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for June 28 – July 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 28

  • Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:26 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Wabash Place at 11:09 a.m.
  • Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Klondike Court at 12:17 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Interstate 70 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Red Coat Way Court at 1:05 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:11 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Highway K at 6:06 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hoff Road at 8:38 a.m.

Thursday, July 1

  • Domestic assault was reported on RoyallManor Lane at 4:47 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Beaujolais Drive at 10:18 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Shelby Point Drive at 11:11 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 12:28 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:13 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 10:52 p.m.

Friday, July 2

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Carters Grove at 1:40 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Tyndale Drive at 12:07 p.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Winter Hill Court at 3:33 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:56 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Hoff Road at 2:35 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported in the 9300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:49 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:17 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Countryshire Drive at 11:53 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 3:22 p.m.

