O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 28 – July 4, 2021

The following reports for June 28 – July 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, June 28
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:26 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Wabash Place at 11:09 a.m.
- Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Klondike Court at 12:17 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Interstate 70 at 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Red Coat Way Court at 1:05 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:11 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Highway K at 6:06 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hoff Road at 8:38 a.m.
Thursday, July 1
- Domestic assault was reported on RoyallManor Lane at 4:47 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Beaujolais Drive at 10:18 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Shelby Point Drive at 11:11 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 12:28 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:13 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 10:52 p.m.
Friday, July 2
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Carters Grove at 1:40 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Tyndale Drive at 12:07 p.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Winter Hill Court at 3:33 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:56 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Hoff Road at 2:35 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported in the 9300 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:49 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:17 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Countryshire Drive at 11:53 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 3:22 p.m.
