O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 21 – 27, 2021

The following reports for June 21 – 27, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 21

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Brushy Brook Court at 5:03 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 8:18 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Oak Meadow Drive at 11:55 a.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Stealing ($750 or more, pickpocket) was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 8:28 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Cordes Street at 4:47 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Greengage Timber Drive at 6:35 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Countryshire Drive at 7:29 a.m.

Thursday, June 24

Assault was reported in the 8500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:23 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Liberty Industrial Drive at 10:27 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:14 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:32 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Rascal Crossing at 12:09 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Wooded Creek Drive at 2:35 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 4:09 p.m.

Friday, June 25

First degree property damage was reported on Copper Meadows Lane at 6:17 p.m.

First degree robbery was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:27 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Liberty Industrial Drive at 9:29 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 9:56 a.m.

Sunday, June 27