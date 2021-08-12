O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for June 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 14

Domestic Assault was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 9:48 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 7:50 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:10 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Team Drive at 12:49 p.m.

Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:58 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:53 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Second degree property damage was reported on Longhorn Drive at 11:13 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:53 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Prairiegate Court at 6:34 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Domestic assault was reported on RoyallSprings Parkway at 12:51 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Heritage Commons Circle at 10:36 p.m.

Friday, June 18

No Reports

Saturday, June 19

No Reports

Sunday, June 20