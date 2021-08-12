O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for June 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, June 14
- Domestic Assault was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 9:48 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 7:50 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:10 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Team Drive at 12:49 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:58 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:53 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
- Second degree property damage was reported on Longhorn Drive at 11:13 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:53 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Prairiegate Court at 6:34 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
- Domestic assault was reported on RoyallSprings Parkway at 12:51 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Heritage Commons Circle at 10:36 p.m.
Friday, June 18
- No Reports
Saturday, June 19
- No Reports
Sunday, June 20
- Second degree assault was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 12:22 p.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:44 p.m.
