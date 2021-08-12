70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 14 – 20, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: June 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for June 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, June 14

  • Domestic Assault was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 9:48 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 7:50 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:10 p.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Team Drive at 12:49 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:58 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:53 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Longhorn Drive at 11:13 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:53 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Prairiegate Court at 6:34 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

  • Domestic assault was reported on RoyallSprings Parkway at 12:51 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Heritage Commons Circle at 10:36 p.m.

Friday, June 18

  • No Reports

Saturday, June 19

  • No Reports

Sunday, June 20

  • Second degree assault was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 12:22 p.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:44 p.m.

