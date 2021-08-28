O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 5 – 11, 2021

The following reports for July 5 – 11, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, July 5
- 4th degree domestic assault was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 4:27 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 10:53 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mystic Cove at 4:37 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Technology Drive at 1:13 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Topaz Drive at 1:52 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Bramblett Road at 4:09 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Locust Hills Court at 9:53 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
- Domestic assault was reported on Irish Hound Drive at 5:38 a.m.
Friday, July 9
- Domestic assault was reported on Carters Grove at 1:38 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Noahs Mill Drive at 1:11 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Boardwalk Towers Circle at 4:25 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
- Stealing was reported on Aspen Pointe Drive at 9:53 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Heritage Commons Circle at 9:49 a.m.
- 1st degree burglary was reported on Mallard Pointe Drive at 11:41 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Highway K at 4:32 p.m.
Be the first to comment