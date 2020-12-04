O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 27 – August 9, 2020

The following reports for July 27 – August 9, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, July 27
- Stealing was reported on Haycastle Court at 6:56 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 3:36 p.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Sunny Terrace at 6:42 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle as reported on Belleau Creek Road at 7:28 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
- First degree property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:36 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Meadow Pointe Drive at 2:24 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 2:33 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Bryan Road at 3:18 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Homefield Lake Court at 6:01 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
- Stealing bicycles was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 6:23 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Preston Woods Trail at 9:35 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on East Towerwood Drive at 11:28 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:46 a.m
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 2:18 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 10:29 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:37 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 12:21 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Homerun Drive at 3:04 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:45 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winter Wind Drive at 5:09 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on MO K at Fallon Parkway at 6:25 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Savannah Circle at 9:05 p.m.
Friday, July 31
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Savannah Circle at 11:07 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Wyndgate Valley Drive at 12:20 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Winter Park Court at 1:03 p.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Oak Path Drive at 1:29 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Amber Wave Drive at 1:59 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 2:17 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Timber Creek Drive at 5:19 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Fox Oak Court at 7:43 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:27 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 11:02 p.m.
Saturday, August 1
- Property damage was reported on Alexandria Drive at 8:51 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Clover Lane at 10:35 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on St. Margaret Lane at 12:15 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Begonia Drive at 2:03 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 2
- Domestic assault was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 1:50 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Timber Oak Trails at 10:02 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:43 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Technology Drive at 12:14 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 4:57 p.m.
Monday, August 3
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on IS 70 at MO M at 8:53 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mexico Road at 10:39 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:59 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 3:11 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 11:50 p.m.
Tuesday, August 4
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:56 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mark Tawin Court at 2:51 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:44 p.m.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street at 8:50 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Grand Slam Drive at 8:56 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 9:39 p.m.
Wednesday, August 5
- Stealing ($750 or more, vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Auto Mall Drive at 4:05 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Clover Lane at 10:49 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on White Chapel Court at 10:53 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hoff Road at 11:21 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:40 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Prynnwood Lane at 3:40 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 6:34 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Manuka Drive at 8:40 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Greengate Drive at 9:12 p.m.
Thursday, August 6
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Crestwood Lane at 4:47 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4:55 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:25 p.m.
Friday, August 7
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Circle at 5:45 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Drive at 10:44 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 10:44 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Longhorn Drive at 1:52 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:26 p.m.
- Assault was reported on IS 70 at MO 79 at 5:09 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 7:37 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:21 p.m.
Saturday, August 8
- First degree property damage was reported on River Birch Drive at 6:12 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on South Outer Road at 2:00 p.m.
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reporte don Highway K at 5:03 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on White Chapel Drive at 4:59 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Georgetown Circle at 5:30 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:09 p.m.
Sunday, August 9
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Royal Melbourne Court at 8:16 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 10:08 a.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 1:59 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:11 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 9:09 p.m.
