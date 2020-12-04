O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 27 – August 9, 2020

The following reports for July 27 – August 9, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 27

Stealing was reported on Haycastle Court at 6:56 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 3:36 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sunny Terrace at 6:42 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle as reported on Belleau Creek Road at 7:28 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

First degree property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:36 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Meadow Pointe Drive at 2:24 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 2:33 p.m.

Assault was reported on Bryan Road at 3:18 p.m.

Assault was reported on Homefield Lake Court at 6:01 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Stealing bicycles was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 6:23 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Preston Woods Trail at 9:35 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on East Towerwood Drive at 11:28 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:46 a.m

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 2:18 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 10:29 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:37 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 12:21 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Homerun Drive at 3:04 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:45 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winter Wind Drive at 5:09 p.m.

Property damage was reported on MO K at Fallon Parkway at 6:25 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Savannah Circle at 9:05 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Savannah Circle at 11:07 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wyndgate Valley Drive at 12:20 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Winter Park Court at 1:03 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Oak Path Drive at 1:29 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Amber Wave Drive at 1:59 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 2:17 p.m.

Assault was reported on Timber Creek Drive at 5:19 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Fox Oak Court at 7:43 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:27 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 11:02 p.m.

Saturday, August 1

Property damage was reported on Alexandria Drive at 8:51 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Clover Lane at 10:35 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on St. Margaret Lane at 12:15 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Begonia Drive at 2:03 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Domestic assault was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 1:50 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Timber Oak Trails at 10:02 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:43 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Technology Drive at 12:14 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 4:57 p.m.

Monday, August 3

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on IS 70 at MO M at 8:53 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mexico Road at 10:39 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:59 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 3:11 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 11:50 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:56 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mark Tawin Court at 2:51 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:44 p.m.

Assault was reported on North Main Street at 8:50 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Grand Slam Drive at 8:56 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 9:39 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5

Stealing ($750 or more, vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Auto Mall Drive at 4:05 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Clover Lane at 10:49 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on White Chapel Court at 10:53 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hoff Road at 11:21 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:40 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Prynnwood Lane at 3:40 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 6:34 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Manuka Drive at 8:40 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Greengate Drive at 9:12 p.m.

Thursday, August 6

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Crestwood Lane at 4:47 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4:55 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:25 p.m.

Friday, August 7

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Circle at 5:45 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Drive at 10:44 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 10:44 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Longhorn Drive at 1:52 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:26 p.m.

Assault was reported on IS 70 at MO 79 at 5:09 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 7:37 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:21 p.m.

Saturday, August 8

First degree property damage was reported on River Birch Drive at 6:12 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on South Outer Road at 2:00 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reporte don Highway K at 5:03 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on White Chapel Drive at 4:59 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Georgetown Circle at 5:30 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:09 p.m.

Sunday, August 9