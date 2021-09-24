O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 26 – August 1, 2021

The following reports for July 26 – August 1, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 26

Second degree property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 3:17 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 12:33 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:38 a.m.

Stealing (bicycles) was reported on Civic Park Drive at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 1:23 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Begonia Drive at 9:58 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pearl Vista Drive at 10:43 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

No reports.

Friday, July 30

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Neckewith Trail at 10:14 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:50 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Holly Oak Court at 2:06 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Red Oak Lane at 8:40 a.m.

Sunday, August 1