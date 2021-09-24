70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 26 – August 1, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 26 – August 1, 2021

The following reports for July 26 – August 1, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 26

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 3:17 p.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 12:33 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:38 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 12:33 p.m.
  • Stealing (bicycles) was reported on Civic Park Drive at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

  • Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 1:23 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Begonia Drive at 9:58 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Pearl Vista Drive at 10:43 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

  • No reports.

Friday, July 30

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Neckewith Trail at 10:14 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:50 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Holly Oak Court at 2:06 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Red Oak Lane at 8:40 a.m.

Sunday, August 1

  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on South Outer Road at 3:24 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:32 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Winston Place at 8:24 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:05 p.m.

