O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 26 – August 1, 2021

The following reports for July 26 – August 1, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, July 26
- Second degree property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 3:17 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 12:33 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:38 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 12:33 p.m.
- Stealing (bicycles) was reported on Civic Park Drive at 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
- Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 1:23 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Begonia Drive at 9:58 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Pearl Vista Drive at 10:43 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
- No reports.
Friday, July 30
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Neckewith Trail at 10:14 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:50 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Holly Oak Court at 2:06 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Red Oak Lane at 8:40 a.m.
Sunday, August 1
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on South Outer Road at 3:24 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:32 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Winston Place at 8:24 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:05 p.m.
