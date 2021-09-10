O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for July 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 19

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Cypress Drive at 6:01 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Hoff Road at 6:16 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Greengage Timber Drive at 6:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Governors Run Court at 7:29 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Phoenix Parkway at 9:43 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Jeffrey Martin Drive at 4:42 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Kildare Court at 8:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:43 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Chapparal Drive at 8:37 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Public Works Drive at 11:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Long Creek Drive at 12:58 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 11:54 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Stealing from a building was reported in the 2000 block of Highway K at 11:25 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:26 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 10:59 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:41 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Second degree burglary was reported on West Terra Lane at 1:57 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Rosedale Drive at 6:08 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Progress Point Court at 11:28 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Peachleaf Court at 12:03 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 2:02 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:11 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Cool Springs Ind Drive at 2:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Second degree property damage was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 2:19 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:59 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Civic Park Drive at 4:07 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Sunday, July 25