O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 13 – July 26, 2020

The following reports for July 13 – July 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 13

A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Hollowgate Court at 7:28 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Sundance Drive at 10:12 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Sunward Drive at 2:02 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bryan Road at 5:37 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Domestic assault was reported on Shelby Point Drive at 12:50 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Briarchase Place at 8:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Oak Stream Drive at 11:06 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Verdot Court at 12:36 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Technology Drive at 2:10 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Sunward Drive at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:23 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Cherokee Sunset Court at 11:34 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Technology Drive at 11:59 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 4:26 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on MO M at Towerwood Drive at 11:34 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sonderen Street at 1:50 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:48 p.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:55 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:30 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 2:47 p.m.

Second degree assault was reported on Trading Post Lane at 4:41 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Stealing ($750 or more, motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:34 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Collier Boulevard at 2:33 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Stealing was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 10:57 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wetherby Landing Drive at 3:21 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:54 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:28 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Osperey Way at 11:07 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 10:18 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Farnsworth Drive at 9:21 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:38 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault with a firearm was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Assault was reported on Technology Drive at 5:00 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 11:21 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 11:34 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:11 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Auto Mall Drive at 3:53 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Parsons Bend Court at 7:22 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:48 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 8:20 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Leclar Drive at 8:18 p.m.

Domestic assault as reported on Fort Zumwalt Square at 8:37 p.m.

Assault was reported on Celdonia Drive at 9:49 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Property damage was reported on Winged Foot Court at 8:42 a.m.

Domestic assault wa reported on Rosepoint Court at 8:57 a.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 9:07 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 2:24 p.m.

Assault on a law officer was reported on Mondair Drive at 3:05 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Midland Drive at 6:03 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on highway K at 1:28 p.m.

Assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Lane at 3:09 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway k at 7:54 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Schrader Farm Court at 8:13 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Oakfield Drive at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Domestic assault was reported on Downing Street at 3:26 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 11:50 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Casalon Drive at 1:47 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on highway K at 2:27 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Brushy Brook Drive at 8:46 p.m.

Sunday, July 26