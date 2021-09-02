70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 12 – 18, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 12 – 18, 2021

Sep. 2, 2021
O'Fallon Police

The following reports for July 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 12

  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) as reported on Birch Brook Court at 11:07 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:38 p.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 7:51 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Jacobs Way at 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Crest Court at 12:56 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bellow Falls Drive at 1:05 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Myrtle Wood Court at 7:07 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on St Matthew Avenue at 9:31 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on TR Hughes Boulevard at 12:07 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 7:42 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Christine Drive at 9:07 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Chantry Drive at 10:22 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

  • Stealing ($750 or more, purse snatch) was reported on Meadow Park Drive at 2:47 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 10:59 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Larkspur Lane at 11:28 p.m.

Friday, July 16

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Spangle Way Drive at 7:24 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Collier Boulevard at 10:35 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Christina Marie Drive at 1:54 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:54 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

  • Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Highway K at 9:06 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Grayleaf Court at 11:26 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:35 p.m.

