O’Fallon Police Blotter: July 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for July 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, July 12

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) as reported on Birch Brook Court at 11:07 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:38 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 7:51 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Jacobs Way at 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Crest Court at 12:56 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bellow Falls Drive at 1:05 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Myrtle Wood Court at 7:07 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on St Matthew Avenue at 9:31 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Second degree domestic assault was reported on TR Hughes Boulevard at 12:07 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 7:42 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Christine Drive at 9:07 a.m.

Assault was reported on Chantry Drive at 10:22 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Stealing ($750 or more, purse snatch) was reported on Meadow Park Drive at 2:47 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 10:59 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Larkspur Lane at 11:28 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Second degree property damage was reported on Spangle Way Drive at 7:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Collier Boulevard at 10:35 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Christina Marie Drive at 1:54 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:54 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Highway K at 9:06 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Grayleaf Court at 11:26 p.m.

Sunday, July 18