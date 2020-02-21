O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 6 – 12, 2020

The following reports for January 6 – 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 6

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:20 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on South Outer Road at 9:07 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Bramblett Road at 1:02 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:35 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mallards Way at 5:40 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Gentry Drive at 10:16 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 9:14 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Highway K at 9:44 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Begonia Drive at 9:55 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:20 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:04 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Hill Drive at 7:17 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 6:57 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Sunward Drive at 6:31 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Old Schaeffer Lane at 7:42 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Washingtons Crossing Drive at 1:45 p.m.

Thursday, January 9

Property damage was reported on Baltusrol Drive at 11:13 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Missouri K at Missouri N at 12:52 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 34:38 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 3:38 p.m.

Friday, January 10

Second degree property damage was reported on East Terra Lane at 8:13 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:55 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Fort Zumwalt Square at 2:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 4:44 p.m.

An assault was reported on South Main Street at 6:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bayhill Village Drive at 9:38 p.m.

Saturday, January 11

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Brookmead Drive at 10:39 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Highway K at 12:14 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 12:55 p.m.

An assault was reported on Highway K at 6:24 p.m.

Sunday, January 12