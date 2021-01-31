O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 4 – January 10, 2021

The following reports for January 4 – January 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 4

Shoplifting was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:48 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 10:58 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hidden Creek Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Washingtons Crossing Drive at 12:33 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Highway K at 2:49 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Mexico Road at 2:46 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 6:39 p.m.

Tuesday, January 5

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Flanders Court at 12:42 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6

Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 2:57 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:29 p.m.

Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 a.m.

Thursday, January 7

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Kemmar at 9:48 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:23 p.m. and 1:44 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Casalong Drive at 3:27 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 5:49 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:25 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Bentley Park Circle at 6:28 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Eastbrook Lane at 7:14 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 9:49 p.m.

Friday, January 8

Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lake Drive at 3:09 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

First degree burglary was reported on Molloy Drive at 12:03 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Amber Willow Court at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 10