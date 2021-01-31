O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 4 – January 10, 2021

The following reports for January 4 – January 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, January 4
- Shoplifting was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:48 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 10:58 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hidden Creek Drive at 11:49 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Washingtons Crossing Drive at 12:33 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Highway K at 2:49 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Mexico Road at 2:46 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 6:39 p.m.
Tuesday, January 5
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Flanders Court at 12:42 p.m.
Wednesday, January 6
- Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 2:57 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:29 p.m.
- Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 a.m.
Thursday, January 7
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Kemmar at 9:48 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:23 p.m. and 1:44 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Casalong Drive at 3:27 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 5:49 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:25 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Bentley Park Circle at 6:28 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Eastbrook Lane at 7:14 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 9:49 p.m.
Friday, January 8
- Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lake Drive at 3:09 p.m.
Saturday, January 9
- First degree burglary was reported on Molloy Drive at 12:03 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Amber Willow Court at 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 10
- Property damage was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 12:01 a.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on South Main Street at 6:44 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Mark Twain Court at 8:04 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 10:48 p.m.
