O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 4 – January 10, 2021

The following reports for January 4 – January 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 4

  • Shoplifting was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:48 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 10:58 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hidden Creek Drive at 11:49 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Washingtons Crossing Drive at 12:33 p.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Highway K at 2:49 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Mexico Road at 2:46 p.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 6:39 p.m.

Tuesday, January 5

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Flanders Court at 12:42 p.m.

Wednesday, January 6

  • Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 2:57 a.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:29 p.m.
  • Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 a.m.

Thursday, January 7

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Kemmar at 9:48 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:23 p.m. and 1:44 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Casalong Drive at 3:27 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 5:49 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:25 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Bentley Park Circle at 6:28 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Eastbrook Lane at 7:14 p.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 9:49 p.m.

Friday, January 8

  • Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lake Drive at 3:09 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

  • First degree burglary was reported on Molloy Drive at 12:03 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Amber Willow Court at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 10

  • Property damage was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 12:01 a.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on South Main Street at 6:44 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Mark Twain Court at 8:04 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 10:48 p.m.

