O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 27 – February 2, 2020

The following reports for January 27 – February 2, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 27

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Pinehurst Club Court at 1:40 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:34 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 10:35 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle accessories/parts) was reported on Highway K at 1:27 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Elaine Drive at 2:43 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

Domestic assault was reported on Buffalo Rock Drive at 4:59 a.m.

Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:31 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:44 p.m. and Plackemeier at 3:57 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:23 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Park City Court at 8:33 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:53 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 1:40 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Windgate Court at 8:19 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 9:30 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Thunder Hill Drive at 1:31 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Glen Drive at 2:40 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:16 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Robbery was reported on O’Fallon Road at 12:23 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Brookmead Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Sunday, February 2