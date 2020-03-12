Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 27 – February 2, 2020

Mar. 12, 2020 11:19 AM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
O'Fallon Police

The following reports for January 27 – February 2, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 27

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Pinehurst Club Court at 1:40 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:34 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28

  • Stealing was reported on Highway K at 10:35 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle accessories/parts) was reported on Highway K at 1:27 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Elaine Drive at 2:43 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

  • Domestic assault was reported on Buffalo Rock Drive at 4:59 a.m.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:31 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:44 p.m. and Plackemeier at 3:57 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:23 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Park City Court at 8:33 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

  • Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:53 p.m.

Friday, January 31

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 1:40 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Windgate Court at 8:19 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 9:30 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Thunder Hill Drive at 1:31 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Glen Drive at 2:40 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:16 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

  • Robbery was reported on O’Fallon Road at 12:23 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Brookmead Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Sunday, February 2

  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 2:08 a.m.
  • First degree burglary was reported on Bramblett Hollow at 7:43 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Love Drive at 11:35 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) via purse snatch was reported on Highway K at 2:29 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:26 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Brewster Court at 10:20 p.m.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.