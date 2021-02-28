O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 25 – 31, 2021

The following reports for January 25 – 31, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 25

First degree property damage was reported on the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:32 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on the 2200 block of Highway K at 10:52 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Prairie Point at 3:41 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Apple Valley Drive at 7:45 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Midland Drive at 8:22 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hyde Drive at 8:07 a.m.

Wednesday, January 27

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Alyssa Court at 5:33 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Lupine Court at 7:55 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Notre Dame Drive at 10:01 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Midland Drive at 11:04 a.m.

Assault was reported on Ardsley Drive at 11:42 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Gills Inn Drive at 1:18 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Grand Slam Drive at 3:28 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Royallprairie Court at 8:29 p.m.

Thursday, January 28

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 6:52 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Peruque Drive at 7:00 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Valley Court at 8:27 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Patsy Lane at 9:47 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:53 p.m.

Friday, January 29

Assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 1:44 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Thoroughbred Trail at 7:30 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Phoenix Parkway at 9:51 p.m.

Saturday, January 30

Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 2:33 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 7:13 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Casalon Parkway at 11:33 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on the 800 block of Bryan Road at 11:21 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Barrington Drive at 4:59 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 8:35 p.m.

Sunday, January 31