O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 25 – 31, 2021

The following reports for January 25 – 31, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, January 25
- First degree property damage was reported on the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:32 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on the 2200 block of Highway K at 10:52 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Prairie Point at 3:41 p.m.
Tuesday, January 26
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Apple Valley Drive at 7:45 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Midland Drive at 8:22 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hyde Drive at 8:07 a.m.
Wednesday, January 27
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Alyssa Court at 5:33 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Lupine Court at 7:55 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Notre Dame Drive at 10:01 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Midland Drive at 11:04 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Ardsley Drive at 11:42 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Gills Inn Drive at 1:18 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Grand Slam Drive at 3:28 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Royallprairie Court at 8:29 p.m.
Thursday, January 28
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 6:52 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Peruque Drive at 7:00 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Valley Court at 8:27 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Patsy Lane at 9:47 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:53 p.m.
Friday, January 29
- Assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 1:44 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Thoroughbred Trail at 7:30 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Phoenix Parkway at 9:51 p.m.
Saturday, January 30
- Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 2:33 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 7:13 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Casalon Parkway at 11:33 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on the 800 block of Bryan Road at 11:21 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Barrington Drive at 4:59 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 8:35 p.m.
Sunday, January 31
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Brookmead Drive at 1:39 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Soaring Eagle Drive at 5:08 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of Highway K at 5:50 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:08 p.m.
