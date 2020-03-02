O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 20 – 26

The following reports for January 20 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 20

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Gaslite Drive at Crestwood Lane at 6:13 a.m.

A pickpocket was reported on Garden Path at 7:17 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 11:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4:54 p.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Foxtrotter Drive at 10:41 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Feise Forest Drive at 3:12 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 1:18 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

Domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:40 a.m.

Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 3:55 p.m.

Stealing was reported on North Central Drive at 5:08 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 6:07 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:06 p.m.

Thursday, January 23

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on North Central Court at 9:31 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Abington Court at 9:52 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 12:08 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bluff Brook Drive at 12:29 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Bur Oak Court at 10:07 p.m.

Friday, January 24

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 10:42 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 2:51 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on River Glen Drive at 10:51 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Burning Brook Drive at 11:57 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 10:53 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Little Oaks Drive at 12:36 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 4:22 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Reveres Ride at 9:48 a.m.

Sunday, January 26