O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 18 – 24, 2021

The following reports for January 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, January 18
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Timber Creek Trail at 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday, January 19
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Thurston Court at 3:15 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 7:26 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Texas Court at 8:58 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on the 8600 block of Mexico Road at 9:55 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 2:34 p.m.
Wednesday, January 20
- Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:18 p.m.
Thursday, January 21
- Domestic assault was reported on Reveres Ride at 3:12 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 8:33 a.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 8:51 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Old Woodlawn Avenue at 2:04 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Virgil Avenue at 2:32 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sundance Drive at 2:56 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 9900 block of Winghaven Boulevard at 5:27 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 9:13 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:32 p.m.
Friday, January 22
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on the 1100 block of North Main Street at 1:17 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Villa Blanc Court at 8:04 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 9:52 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sunset Villa Lane at 9:37 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:11 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Durango Drive at 5:19 p.m.
Saturday, January 23
- Assault on a law officer was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 12:10 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Briarmist Court at 2:38 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Downing Street at 5:06 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 12:50 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:47 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Snowberry Ridge Drive at 4:22 p.m.
- Assault was reported on West Park Drive at 5:52 p.m.
Sunday, January 24
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Cordes Street at 3:36 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 11:46 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Hyde Drive at 2:51 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Sonderen Street at 5:45 p.m.
