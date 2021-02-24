Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 18 – 24, 2021

Feb. 24, 2021 4:15 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for January 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 18

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Timber Creek Trail at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, January 19

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Thurston Court at 3:15 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 7:26 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Texas Court at 8:58 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on the 8600 block of Mexico Road at 9:55 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 2:34 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20

  • Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:18 p.m.

Thursday, January 21

  • Domestic assault was reported on Reveres Ride at 3:12 a.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 8:33 a.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 8:51 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Old Woodlawn Avenue at 2:04 p.m.
  • Third degree assault was reported on Virgil Avenue at 2:32 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sundance Drive at 2:56 p.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 9900 block of Winghaven Boulevard at 5:27 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 9:13 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:32 p.m.

Friday, January 22

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on the 1100 block of North Main Street at 1:17 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Villa Blanc Court at 8:04 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 9:52 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sunset Villa Lane at 9:37 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:11 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Durango Drive at 5:19 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

  • Assault on a law officer was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 12:10 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Briarmist Court at 2:38 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Downing Street at 5:06 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 12:50 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:47 p.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Snowberry Ridge Drive at 4:22 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on West Park Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Sunday, January 24

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Cordes Street at 3:36 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 11:46 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Hyde Drive at 2:51 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Sonderen Street at 5:45 p.m.

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.