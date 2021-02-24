O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 18 – 24, 2021

The following reports for January 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 18

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Timber Creek Trail at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, January 19

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Thurston Court at 3:15 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 7:26 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Texas Court at 8:58 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on the 8600 block of Mexico Road at 9:55 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 2:34 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20

Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:18 p.m.

Thursday, January 21

Domestic assault was reported on Reveres Ride at 3:12 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 8:33 a.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 8:51 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Old Woodlawn Avenue at 2:04 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Virgil Avenue at 2:32 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sundance Drive at 2:56 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on the 9900 block of Winghaven Boulevard at 5:27 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 9:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:32 p.m.

Friday, January 22

Third degree domestic assault was reported on the 1100 block of North Main Street at 1:17 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Villa Blanc Court at 8:04 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 9:52 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sunset Villa Lane at 9:37 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:11 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Durango Drive at 5:19 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

Assault on a law officer was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 12:10 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Briarmist Court at 2:38 a.m.

Assault was reported on Downing Street at 5:06 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 3000 block of Highway K at 12:50 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:47 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Snowberry Ridge Drive at 4:22 p.m.

Assault was reported on West Park Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Sunday, January 24