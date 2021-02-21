O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for January 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 11

Stealing was reported on the 200 block of Highway K at 11:36 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) ($750 or more) was reported in the 7000 block of South Outer Road at 1:00 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:39 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.

Tuesday, January 12

Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of Technology Drive at 6:49 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Dardenne Drive at 9:22 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on South Main Street at 1:39 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Breezy Point Lane at 4:15 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 4:31 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Applerock Drive at 5:51 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Timber Oak Trails at 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13

Domestic assault was reported on Danny Lane at 6:34 a.m.

Stealing was reported on the 9000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:42 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 5:11 p.m.

Thursday, January 14

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Commerce Drive at 8:20 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:06 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Crafton Drive at 10:41 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on the 2900 block of Highway K at 2:00 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Charlottesville Drive at 3:15 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Hollow Valley Court at 3:13 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 5:15 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 6:17 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on the 900 block of Bryan Road at 10:20 p.m.

Friday, January 15

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Downing Street at 9:55 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:42 p.m.

Saturday, January 16

Assault was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 1:20 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 1400 block of North Main Street at 1:42 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cherrywood Parc Drive at 4:46 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 7:06 p.m.

Sunday, January 17