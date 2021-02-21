O’Fallon Police Blotter: January 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for January 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, January 11
- Stealing was reported on the 200 block of Highway K at 11:36 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) ($750 or more) was reported in the 7000 block of South Outer Road at 1:00 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:39 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.
Tuesday, January 12
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of Technology Drive at 6:49 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Dardenne Drive at 9:22 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on South Main Street at 1:39 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Breezy Point Lane at 4:15 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 4:31 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Applerock Drive at 5:51 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Timber Oak Trails at 9:07 p.m.
Wednesday, January 13
- Domestic assault was reported on Danny Lane at 6:34 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on the 9000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:42 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 5:11 p.m.
Thursday, January 14
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Commerce Drive at 8:20 a.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:06 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Crafton Drive at 10:41 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on the 2900 block of Highway K at 2:00 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Charlottesville Drive at 3:15 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Hollow Valley Court at 3:13 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 5:15 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 6:17 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 900 block of Bryan Road at 10:20 p.m.
Friday, January 15
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Downing Street at 9:55 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:42 p.m.
Saturday, January 16
- Assault was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 1:20 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on the 1400 block of North Main Street at 1:42 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cherrywood Parc Drive at 4:46 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 7:06 p.m.
Sunday, January 17
- Domestic assault was reported on Millcreek Parkway at 9:28 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Savannah Circle at 12:22 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Surrey Trail Drive at 5:35 p.m.
Be the first to comment