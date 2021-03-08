O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for February 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 8

No reports.

Tuesday, February 9

Shoplifting was reported on the 800 block of Highway K at 7:29 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10

Stealing was reported on Gunston Hall Drive at 2:56 p.m.

Thursday, February 11

Stealing leased/rented property was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 10:51 a.m. and 11:08 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on the 900 block of Bryan Road at 8:12 p.m.

Friday, February 12

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Rosepoint Court at 10:17 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on the 2000 block of Highway K at 1:16 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:57 p.m.

Saturday, February 13

Property damage was reported on Sunward Drive at 7:13 a.m.

Sunday, February 14