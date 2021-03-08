O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for February 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, February 8
- No reports.
Tuesday, February 9
- Shoplifting was reported on the 800 block of Highway K at 7:29 p.m.
Wednesday, February 10
- Stealing was reported on Gunston Hall Drive at 2:56 p.m.
Thursday, February 11
- Stealing leased/rented property was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 10:51 a.m. and 11:08 a.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on the 900 block of Bryan Road at 8:12 p.m.
Friday, February 12
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Rosepoint Court at 10:17 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 2000 block of Highway K at 1:16 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:57 p.m.
Saturday, February 13
- Property damage was reported on Sunward Drive at 7:13 a.m.
Sunday, February 14
- Property damage was reported on Bryan Valley Drive at 5:56 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Rightfield Drive at 7:25 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on England Drive at 7:33 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Aspen Pointe Drive at 10:09 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Sapling Drive at 10:15 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 7:30 p.m.
