O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 8 – 14, 2021

Mar. 8, 2021 4:34 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
The following reports for February 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 8

  • No reports.

Tuesday, February 9

  • Shoplifting was reported on the 800 block of Highway K at 7:29 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10

  • Stealing was reported on Gunston Hall Drive at 2:56 p.m.

Thursday, February 11

  • Stealing leased/rented property was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 10:51 a.m. and 11:08 a.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on the 900 block of Bryan Road at 8:12 p.m.

Friday, February 12

  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Rosepoint Court at 10:17 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on the 2000 block of Highway K at 1:16 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:57 p.m.

Saturday, February 13

  • Property damage was reported on Sunward Drive at 7:13 a.m.

Sunday, February 14

  • Property damage was reported on Bryan Valley Drive at 5:56 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Rightfield Drive at 7:25 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on England Drive at 7:33 a.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on Aspen Pointe Drive at 10:09 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Sapling Drive at 10:15 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 7:30 p.m.

