O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 3 – 9, 2020

The following reports for February 3 – 9, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, February 3
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Margaret Lane at 1:58 a.m.
- Attempts to steal from a motor vehicle were reported on Breezy Point Lane at 12:46 p.m. and Hoff Road at 2:56 p.m. and 3:06 p.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Rambling Oak Drive at 4:55 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:45 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 11:12 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Jacqueline Circle at 3:54 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 4:51 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 5:26 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Country Circle Drive at 11:53 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 11:22 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 4:40 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Haven Drive at 4:51 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mondair Drive at 5:16 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 8:47 p.m.
Thursday, February 6
- Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 9:09 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:29 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Geranium Drive at 10:22 p.m.
Friday, February 7
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Danny Lane at 7:04 a.m. and Christina Marie Drive at 9:53 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Williamstown Drive at 12:12 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Knaust Road at 1:26 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Schrader Farm Drive at 3:39 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 4:26 p.m.
Saturday, February 8
- A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 6:34 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 9:24 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:35 p.m.
Sunday, February 9
- Assault on a law officer was reported on Highway K at 12:15 a.m. and Mexico Road at 9:55 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:37 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on South Main Street at 10:20 p.m.
Be the first to comment