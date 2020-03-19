O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 3 – 9, 2020

The following reports for February 3 – 9, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 3

Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Margaret Lane at 1:58 a.m.

Attempts to steal from a motor vehicle were reported on Breezy Point Lane at 12:46 p.m. and Hoff Road at 2:56 p.m. and 3:06 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Rambling Oak Drive at 4:55 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 7:45 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 11:12 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Jacqueline Circle at 3:54 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 4:51 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 5:26 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Country Circle Drive at 11:53 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 11:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 4:40 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Haven Drive at 4:51 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mondair Drive at 5:16 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 8:47 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Second degree property damage was reported on West Terra Lane at 9:09 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 2:29 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Geranium Drive at 10:22 p.m.

Friday, February 7

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Danny Lane at 7:04 a.m. and Christina Marie Drive at 9:53 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Williamstown Drive at 12:12 p.m.

Assault was reported on Knaust Road at 1:26 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Schrader Farm Drive at 3:39 p.m.

Assault was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 4:26 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 6:34 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 9:24 p.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:35 p.m.

Sunday, February 9