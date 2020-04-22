O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 24 – March 8, 2020

The following reports for February 24 – March 8, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 24

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Beckewith Trail at 3:18 a.m. and Dunmore Circle at 6:20 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Notre Dame Drive at 7:38 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:23 a.m. and 4:12 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:31 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Wooded Creek Drive at 7:28 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at 3:12 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Spring Borough Drive at 6:23 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 1:07 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Stallion Trail at 4:12 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Assault was reported on Lone Star Drive at 6:06 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on J Mark Court at 12:45 p.m. and Casalon Drive at 1:35 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:44 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Sommers Road at 2:25 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Donners Trail Court at 2:14 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:06 p.m.

Assault was reported on Sportsmans Court at 6:02 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 8:28 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Highgrove Place Court at 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Assault was reported on Shallow Lake Drive at 8:39 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Black Cherry Drive at 9:14 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:32 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Osage Meadows Drive at 6:12 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:38 a.m.

Monday, March 2

Second degree burglary was reported on Crossroads Plaza at 11:19 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Molloy Drive at 2:43 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Mexico Road at 3:43 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 7:02 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Valleybrook Court at 10:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 12:15 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:17 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 2:28 p.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on River Birch Court at 3:42 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Sunview Drive at 12:40 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Brushy Brook Drive at 7:03 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Mexico Road at 1:57 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Property damage was reported on Northwalk Square at 4:53 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on St. Paul Lane at 12:29 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:47 p.m. and 8:17 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 1:04 p.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 11:39 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Property damage was reported on Carol Renee Court at 6:17 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 10:19 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Grenache Court at 10:21 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Bentley Park Drive at 2:09 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Crodes Street at 8:38 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Hill Drive at 10:50 p.m.

Sunday, March 8