O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for February 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, February 22
- First degree burglary was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 1:10 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Terra Lane at 8:08 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Summer Lynne Drive at 5:27 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:43 p.m.
Tuesday, February 23
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on East Elm Street at 8:06 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 8:16 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Sonderen Street at 9:26 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Crafton Drive at 12:58 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Oakbriar Court at 9:50 p.m.
Wednesday, February 24
- Stealing ($750 or more) (wire/electrical) was reported on Raintree Crossing at 12:04 p.m.
Thursday, February 25
- Stealing ($750 or more) from coin-operated machine was reported on Babble Creek Lane at 10:14 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Pebble Beach Drive at 11:16 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 3:40 p.m.
Friday, February 26
- Assault was reported on Virgil Avenue at 8:29 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Keaton Corporate Parkway at 2:42 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 7400 block of Highway N at 6:03 p.m.
Saturday, February 27
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on North Central Drive at 3:06 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Ironwood Drive at 6:32 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Hawk Run Drive at 9:01 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 12:31 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:00 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Missouri K at Nillpond Drive at 11:14 p.m.
Sunday, February 28
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Harvest Run Drive at 9:42 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 2200 block of Highway K at 4:15 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 8600 block of Mexico Road at 4:27 p.m.
- fourth degree assault was reported on Tyndale Drive at 5:06 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 4:38 p.m.
