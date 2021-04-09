O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for February 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 22

First degree burglary was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 1:10 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Terra Lane at 8:08 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Summer Lynne Drive at 5:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:43 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on East Elm Street at 8:06 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 8:16 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Sonderen Street at 9:26 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Crafton Drive at 12:58 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Oakbriar Court at 9:50 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24

Stealing ($750 or more) (wire/electrical) was reported on Raintree Crossing at 12:04 p.m.

Thursday, February 25

Stealing ($750 or more) from coin-operated machine was reported on Babble Creek Lane at 10:14 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Pebble Beach Drive at 11:16 a.m.

Assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 3:40 p.m.

Friday, February 26

Assault was reported on Virgil Avenue at 8:29 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Keaton Corporate Parkway at 2:42 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 7400 block of Highway N at 6:03 p.m.

Saturday, February 27

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on North Central Drive at 3:06 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Ironwood Drive at 6:32 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Hawk Run Drive at 9:01 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 12:31 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:00 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Missouri K at Nillpond Drive at 11:14 p.m.

Sunday, February 28