O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 17 – 23, 2020

The following reports for February 17 – 23, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, February 17
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on St. Elizabeth Court at 6:00 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:12 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Ardsley Drive at 11:23 a.m. and O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:58 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Lincoln Street at 11:34 p.m.
Tuesday, February 18
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 12:14 a.m. and South Wellington at 10:45 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 10:58 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Oakhaven Drive at 1:00 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 6:12 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Graygate Court at 6:24 p.m.
Wednesday, February 19
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 12:04 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Rockaway Drive at 12:52 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 5:50 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:27 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 1:18 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 4:01 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Technology Drive at Winghaven Boulevard at 4:24 p.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Oak Path Drive at 7:32 p.m.
Thursday, February 20
- Assault was reported on Highway K at 11:31 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Dames Park at 1:59 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Ardlesy Court at 4:16 p.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 7:27 p.m.
Friday, February 21
- Second degree assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 1:11 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Prince Ruppert Drive at 7:47 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Lamplighter Way at 10:36 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on South Outer Road at 10:47 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:23 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Keystone Ridge Court at 10:06 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Pascale Court at 11:17 p.m.
Saturday, February 22
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:08 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Winter Haven Drive at 5:12 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 7:35 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:47 p.m.
Sunday, February 23
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Midpoint Drive at 8:00 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 10:39 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Summersweet Drive at 3:57 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:56 p.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Oak Path Drive at 4:50 p.m.
- Assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 5:38 p.m.
