O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 17 – 23, 2020

The following reports for February 17 – 23, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 17

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on St. Elizabeth Court at 6:00 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:12 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Ardsley Drive at 11:23 a.m. and O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:58 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lincoln Street at 11:34 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 12:14 a.m. and South Wellington at 10:45 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 10:58 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Oakhaven Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 6:12 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Graygate Court at 6:24 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 12:04 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Rockaway Drive at 12:52 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 5:50 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:27 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 1:18 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 4:01 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Technology Drive at Winghaven Boulevard at 4:24 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Oak Path Drive at 7:32 p.m.

Thursday, February 20

Assault was reported on Highway K at 11:31 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Dames Park at 1:59 p.m.

Assault was reported on Ardlesy Court at 4:16 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Bryan Road at 7:27 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Second degree assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 1:11 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Prince Ruppert Drive at 7:47 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lamplighter Way at 10:36 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on South Outer Road at 10:47 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:23 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Keystone Ridge Court at 10:06 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pascale Court at 11:17 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:08 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Winter Haven Drive at 5:12 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 7:35 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:47 p.m.

Sunday, February 23