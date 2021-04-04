O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for February 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 15

Property damage was reported on Dames Park at 1:14 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Covered Bridge Lane at 9:36 a.m.

Tuesday, February 16

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 10:42 a.m.

Wednesday, February 17

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 9:55 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Keystone Ridge Drive at 10:33 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 4:39 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:22 p.m.

Thursday, February 18

Stealing was reported in the 2200 block of Highway K at 11:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:13 p.m.

Friday, February 19

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Kingspointe Drive at 7:46 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Williamstown Drive at 7:53 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cool Springs Ind Drive at 8:05 a.m.

First degree assault was reported on Bryan Road at 3:55 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:08 p.m.

Assault was reported on North Central Drive at 10:01 p.m.

Saturday, February 20

Assault was reported on Sunburst Drive at 1:05 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on St. Matthew Avenue at 11:48 a.m.

Sunday, February 21