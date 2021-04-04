O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for February 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, February 15
- Property damage was reported on Dames Park at 1:14 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Covered Bridge Lane at 9:36 a.m.
Tuesday, February 16
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 10:42 a.m.
Wednesday, February 17
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 9:55 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Keystone Ridge Drive at 10:33 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 4:39 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:22 p.m.
Thursday, February 18
- Stealing was reported in the 2200 block of Highway K at 11:22 a.m.
- Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:13 p.m.
Friday, February 19
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Kingspointe Drive at 7:46 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Williamstown Drive at 7:53 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cool Springs Ind Drive at 8:05 a.m.
- First degree assault was reported on Bryan Road at 3:55 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:08 p.m.
- Assault was reported on North Central Drive at 10:01 p.m.
Saturday, February 20
- Assault was reported on Sunburst Drive at 1:05 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on St. Matthew Avenue at 11:48 a.m.
Sunday, February 21
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Long Creek Drive at 7:00 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Schrader Farm Drive at 8:24 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Wainscott Drive at 9:12 p.m.
Be the first to comment