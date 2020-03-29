O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 10 – 16, 2020

The following reports for February 10 – 16, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 10

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Pearl Drive at 4:54 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Mexico Road at 10:59 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 11:43 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Casalon Parkway at 2:12 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 1:53 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 2:38 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Southernside Lane at 3:21 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lil Marie Parkway at 4:35 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Oakbrook Drive at 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 1:15 a.m.

Wednesday, February 12

Stealing was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 8:55 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 9:23 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Warrior Song Way at 8:43 p.m.

Thursday, February 13

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Laura K Drive Center at 7:12 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on San Jose Drive at 7:22 a.m.

First degree robbery was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 10:17 a.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 11:38 p.m.

Friday, February 14

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 9:01 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:53 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mallard Pointe Drive at 12:41 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K art 1:26 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 4:45 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:44 p.m. and 9:44 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 2:27 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 1:56 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 3:56 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 16