O’Fallon Police Blotter: February 1 – 7, 2021

The following reports for February 1 – 7, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, February 1

Second degree property damage was reported on Phoenix Village Parkway at 7:36 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Parkgate Drive at 9:05 a.m.

Assault was reported on the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:55 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Auto Mall Drive at 4:46 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

Second degree property damage was reported on Applerock Drive at 1030 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on the 1100 block of Technology Drive at 2:28 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on the 1000 block of Bryan Road at 3:09 p.m.

Wednesday, February 3

Property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 12:51 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on the 8600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:21 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Foxtrotter Drive at 6:27 a.m.

Thursday, February 4

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on White Hawk Drive at 8:56 a.m.

Friday, February 5

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on St. Dominic Drive at 10:55 a.m.

Saturday, February 6

A gas drive off was reported on South Main Street at 1:15 a.m.

Sunday, February 7