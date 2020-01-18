O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 9 – 15

The following reports for December 9 – 15, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, December 9

Stealing was reported on Wyndgate Valley Drive at 10:17 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Sunset Green Drive at 2:58 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place at 3:57 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 6:16 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Haycastle Drive at 6:49 p.m.

Tuesday, December 10

Second degree burglary was reported on Prairie Skyway at 12:11 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 5:44 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:14 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 7:38 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Homerun Drive at 7:59 a.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Waterford Crossing Drive at 9:14 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 11:05 a.m.

Assault was reported on Mexico Road at 4:02 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 6:10 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Holly Oak Court at 8:26 p.m.

Thursday, December 12

Assault was reported on Rockaway Drive at 12:09 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Durango Drive at 7:46 a.m. and Highway K at 9:48 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Crestwood Lane at 2:02 p.m.

Friday, December 13

Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 8:26 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:48 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 9:31 p.m.

Assault was reported on Chestnut Hill Drive at 11:42 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 3:56 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) purse snatch was reported on St. Dominic Drive at 4:52 p.m.

Sunday, December 15