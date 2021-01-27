O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021

The following reports for December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, December 28

A domestic assault was reported on Hutchings Farm Boulevard North at 10:30 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 12:33 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Dorchester Court at 4:02 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29

Domestic assault was reported on Daniel Drive at 3:17 p.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 4:53 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Longhorn Drive at 8:22 p.m.

Wednesday, December 30

Stealing was reported on Daytona Court at 12:23 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Gentry Drive at 10:35 p.m.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Property damage was reported on Homefield Winds Court at 1:58 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Patriots Lane at 3:43 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Civic Park Drive at 7:31 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pepper Lane at 6:35 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Bryan Road at 10:32 p.m.

Friday, January 1, 2021

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Montbrook Drive at 8:06 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Summersong Drive at 10:45 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 11:07 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 4:36 p.m.

Saturday, January 2

Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 12:54 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Highway K at 8:34 a.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Homerun Drive at 4:55 p.m.

Sunday, January 3