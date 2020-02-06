O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 23, 2019 – January 5, 2020

The following reports for December 23, 2019 – January 5, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, December 23
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:02 p.m., 4:29 p.m., and 5:11 p.m.
- Attempting to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Charlottesville Drive at 1:35 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Chip Drive at 8:46 p.m.
Tuesday, December 24
- Property damage was reported on Fallon Parkway at 6:28 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:39 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Taylor Place at 3:47 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mexico Road at 4:07 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 7:34 p.m.
Wednesday, December 25
- No Reports
Thursday, December 26
- Attempting to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Manuka Drive at 7:13 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 8:06 a.m.
- Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Trading Post Lane at 8:15 a.m.
Friday, December 27
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 3:01 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Westbrook Drive at 10:12 p.m.
Saturday, December 28
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 8:56 a.m.
- Stealing (pick pocket) was reported on Progress Point Court at 6:07 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bellingham Court at 11:17 p.m.
Sunday, December 29
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 9:29 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Amber Crest Drive at 11:03 a.m.
Monday, December 30
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Williamstown Drive at 11:06 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Noahs Mill Drive at 11:21 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Jacobs Way at 2:14 p.m. and McDonald Lane at 2:06 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 4:29 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 4:11 p.m.
Tuesday, December 31
- Stealing was reported on Ingalls Circle at 8:53 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 11:23 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:19 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Aspencade Circle at 4:19 p.m.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
- First degree burglary was reported on Sprucefield Drive at 8:44 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Downing Street at 8:53 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Oakton Court at 3:56 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 2
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Sunview Drive at 2:33 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Jessup Court at 3:31 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Whitetail Lane at 5:00 p.m.
Friday, January 3
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 12:55 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Cold Springs Drive at 2:03 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:32 p.m.
Saturday, January 4
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Hawks Haven Drive at 7:58 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Hidden Deer Drive at 11:26 a.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on South Outer Road at 2:15 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Brookneal Drive at 5:32 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pearl Vista Drive at 6:34 p.m.
Sunday, January 5
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 1:43 p.m.
