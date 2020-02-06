O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 23, 2019 – January 5, 2020

The following reports for December 23, 2019 – January 5, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, December 23

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:02 p.m., 4:29 p.m., and 5:11 p.m.

Attempting to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Charlottesville Drive at 1:35 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Chip Drive at 8:46 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24

Property damage was reported on Fallon Parkway at 6:28 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:39 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Taylor Place at 3:47 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mexico Road at 4:07 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 7:34 p.m.

Wednesday, December 25

No Reports

Thursday, December 26

Attempting to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Manuka Drive at 7:13 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 8:06 a.m.

Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Trading Post Lane at 8:15 a.m.

Friday, December 27

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Homefield Meadows Drive at 3:01 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Westbrook Drive at 10:12 p.m.

Saturday, December 28

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 8:56 a.m.

Stealing (pick pocket) was reported on Progress Point Court at 6:07 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Bellingham Court at 11:17 p.m.

Sunday, December 29

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 9:29 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Amber Crest Drive at 11:03 a.m.

Monday, December 30

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Williamstown Drive at 11:06 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Noahs Mill Drive at 11:21 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Jacobs Way at 2:14 p.m. and McDonald Lane at 2:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 4:29 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 4:11 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

Stealing was reported on Ingalls Circle at 8:53 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 11:23 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:19 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Aspencade Circle at 4:19 p.m.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

First degree burglary was reported on Sprucefield Drive at 8:44 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Downing Street at 8:53 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Oakton Court at 3:56 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 2

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Sunview Drive at 2:33 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Jessup Court at 3:31 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Whitetail Lane at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 3

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 12:55 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Cold Springs Drive at 2:03 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:32 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Hawks Haven Drive at 7:58 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Hidden Deer Drive at 11:26 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on South Outer Road at 2:15 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Brookneal Drive at 5:32 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pearl Vista Drive at 6:34 p.m.

Sunday, January 5