O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 2 – 8

The following reports for December 2 – 8, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, December 2

A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Church St. at 6:16 a.m.

Assault was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 7:43 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Oriental Lily Drive at 9:17 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:43 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 2:56 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway N at 1:27 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Elaine Drive at 12:54 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Elaine Drive at 2:37 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:23 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Bramblett Hollow at 2:47 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 5:59 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on South Woodlawn Avenue at 8:12 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Alexandria Drive at 9:12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4

Assault was reported on Crusher Drive at 8:40 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 9:30 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mexico Road at White Oak Lane at 4:36 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 9:13 p.m.

Thursday, December 5

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Kendall Place at 7:51 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Carol Renee Court at 8:59 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 3:37 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:43 p.m.

Friday, December 6

Domestic assault was reported on Moselle Court at 1:37 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:02 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Deerfield Estates Drive at 10:36 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Prince Ruppert Drive at 1:25 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Apple Rock Drive at 12:24 p.m.

Property damage was reported on School Street at 12:33 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Fastball Drive at 9:17 p.m.

Sunday, December 8