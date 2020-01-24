O’Fallon Police Blotter: December 16 – 22

The following reports for December 16 – 22, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, December 16

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hyde Drive at 11:20 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Heritage Commons Circle at 1:14 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:50 p.m. and 4:41 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spangle Way Drive at 2:03 p.m.

First degree robbery with a firearm was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 5:02 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17

Stealing was reported on Dona Jane Drive at 6:51 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 3:38 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on North Main Street at 10:27 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 10:49 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Oakbrook Drive at 12:17 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Sommers Road at 1:08 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:02 p.m., 4:22 p.m., and 6:26 p.m.

Thursday, December 19

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 1:51 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:38 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 5:15 p.m.

Friday, December 20

Fourth degree assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 8:16 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:56 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Technology Drive at 3:03 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Highway N at 7:09 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Chip Drive at 9:01 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 9:39 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:41 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Eliot Court at 2:26 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:42 p.m. and 5:14 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Roxbury Drive at 8:39 p.m.

Assault was reported on Bryan Road at 10:07 p.m.

Sunday, December 22