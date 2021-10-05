O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for August 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 9

Second degree property damage was reported on Mark Twain Court at 12:31 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Rosewood Circle at 6:23 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 9:18 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 2:50 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on O’Fallon Road at 5:51 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Spangle Way Court at 6:11 p.m.

Assault was reported on Governors Run Court at 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:14 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Caribou Court at 7:12 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Surrey Trail Drive at 9:16 p.m.

Thursday, August 12

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royalltrail Lane at 4:11 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 10:11 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Bryan Valley Drive at 12:47 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on 2nd Governor Court at 4:09 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 9:36 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Rosewood Circle at 10:01 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 9000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:09 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:01 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 11:14 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Schrader Farm Drive at 4:15 a.m.

Stealing was reported on North Central Drive at 8:33 p.m.

Sunday, August 15