O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 9 – 15, 2021

The following reports for August 9 – 15, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, August 9
- Second degree property damage was reported on Mark Twain Court at 12:31 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Rosewood Circle at 6:23 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 9:18 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 8500 block of Mexico Road at 2:50 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on O’Fallon Road at 5:51 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Spangle Way Court at 6:11 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Governors Run Court at 7:11 p.m.
Tuesday, August 10
- Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:14 p.m.
Wednesday, August 11
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Caribou Court at 7:12 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Surrey Trail Drive at 9:16 p.m.
Thursday, August 12
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royalltrail Lane at 4:11 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 10:11 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Bryan Valley Drive at 12:47 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on 2nd Governor Court at 4:09 p.m.
Friday, August 13
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 9:36 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Rosewood Circle at 10:01 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 9000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:09 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:01 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 11:14 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Schrader Farm Drive at 4:15 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on North Central Drive at 8:33 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Millcreek Parkway at 1:53 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 2:50 p.m.
