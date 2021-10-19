70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 23 – 29, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 23 – 29, 2021

Oct. 18, 2021
O'Fallon Municipal Centre

The following reports for August 23 – 29, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 23

  • Property damage was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 8:22 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 9:36 a.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Midpoint Drive at 9:42 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:54 a.m.

Tuesday, August 24

  • Property damage was reported on Preston Woods Parkway at 12:46 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 2:29 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25

  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Ancestry Court at 3:52 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Country Village Court at 9:41 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bluff Brook Drive at 3:49 a.m.
  • First degree domestic assault was reported on South Outer Road at 12:51 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:44 p.m.

Friday, August 27

  • Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:59 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 2:14 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 4600 block of Highway K at 3:40 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 7400 block of Highway K at 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Breckenridge Circle at 12:06 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Prince Charles Drive at 7:07 p.m.
  • Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 11:40 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Mystic Cove at 4:33 a.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Sawmill Glen Court at 2:02 p.m.

