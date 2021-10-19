O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 23 – 29, 2021

The following reports for August 23 – 29, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, August 23
- Property damage was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 8:22 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 9:36 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Midpoint Drive at 9:42 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:54 a.m.
Tuesday, August 24
- Property damage was reported on Preston Woods Parkway at 12:46 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 2:29 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Ancestry Court at 3:52 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Country Village Court at 9:41 p.m.
Thursday, August 26
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bluff Brook Drive at 3:49 a.m.
- First degree domestic assault was reported on South Outer Road at 12:51 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:44 p.m.
Friday, August 27
- Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:59 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 2:14 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 4600 block of Highway K at 3:40 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 7400 block of Highway K at 4:20 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Breckenridge Circle at 12:06 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Prince Charles Drive at 7:07 p.m.
- Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 11:40 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Mystic Cove at 4:33 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Sawmill Glen Court at 2:02 p.m.
