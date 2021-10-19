O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 23 – 29, 2021

The following reports for August 23 – 29, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 23

Property damage was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 8:22 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 9:36 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Midpoint Drive at 9:42 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakfield Drive at 11:54 a.m.

Tuesday, August 24

Property damage was reported on Preston Woods Parkway at 12:46 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 2:29 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Ancestry Court at 3:52 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Country Village Court at 9:41 p.m.

Thursday, August 26

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bluff Brook Drive at 3:49 a.m.

First degree domestic assault was reported on South Outer Road at 12:51 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 12:44 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Stealing from a building was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:59 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 2:14 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 4600 block of Highway K at 3:40 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 7400 block of Highway K at 4:20 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Breckenridge Circle at 12:06 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Prince Charles Drive at 7:07 p.m.

Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 11:40 p.m.

Sunday, August 29