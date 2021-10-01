O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 2 – 8, 2021

The following reports for August 2 – 8, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 2

Second degree property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 6:26 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 1:13 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:09 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Second degree domestic assault was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 12:08 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Spinning Wheel Lane at 4:24 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 6:39 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of Highway K at 3:45 p.m.

First degree robbery was reported in the 1500 block of Highway K at 8:41 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

Third degree domestic assault was reported on MO M at 12:19 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 3:22 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Fourth degree assault was reported on MO 40/61 at 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Domestic assault was reported on Oak Meadow Drive at 12:06 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 2:42 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of Highway K at 8:51 p.m. and 9:27 p.m.

Sunday, August 8