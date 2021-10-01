70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 2 – 8, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 2 – 8, 2021

Oct. 1, 2021 2:53 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for August 2 – 8, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 2

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 6:26 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 1:13 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:09 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 12:08 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Spinning Wheel Lane at 4:24 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 6:39 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of Highway K at 3:45 p.m.
  • First degree robbery was reported in the 1500 block of Highway K at 8:41 p.m.

Thursday, August 5

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on MO M at 12:19 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 3:22 p.m.

Friday, August 6

  • Fourth degree assault was reported on MO 40/61 at 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

  • Domestic assault was reported on Oak Meadow Drive at 12:06 p.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 2:42 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of Highway K at 8:51 p.m. and 9:27 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

  • Property damage was reported on Villa Flora Drive at 9:43 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Crusher Drive at 3:51 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Highway DD at 10:09 p.m.

