O’Fallon Police Blotter: August 16 – 22, 2021

The following reports for August 16 – 22, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, August 16

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Landing Circle at 2:24 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Windrush Court at 3:34 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Second degree property damage was reported in Bryan Road at 9:01 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Triad Center at 10:57 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Mexico Loop Road at 11:49 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Havenhurst Court at 3:31 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 1100 block of Highway K at 6:35 p.m.

Assault was reported on MO K at 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

A gas drive off was reported in the 8600 block of Veterans Memorial at 4:09 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royallridge Court at 8:35 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Breezy Point Lane at 8:01 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 4:12 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Little Brave Drive at 7:50 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Sean Court at 9:42 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Spring Trace at 9:22 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Roxbury Drive at 10:18 p.m.

Friday, August 20

No reports.

Saturday, August 21

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bluff Brook Drive at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 22