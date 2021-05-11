O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 5 – 11, 2021

The following reports for April 5 – 11, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 5

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 8200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:22 a.m.

Stealing was reported on McGwire Court at 10:06 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Watsons Parish Drive at 2:01 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6

Fourth degree assault was reported in the 9600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:06 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Teal Landing at 6:24 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Stealing was reported on Upland Loop at 6:34 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 7:12 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 5:26 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winged Foot Drive at 5:17 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Wind Drive at 7:17 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 bock of Highway K at 2:58 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Fort Drive at 6:58 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Dixon Court at 9:24 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 8:46 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 10:51 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lowell Lane at 12:39 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:01 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Progress Point Parkway at 2:21 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Topaz Drive at 9:28 a.m.

Third degree assault on a law officer was reported on Ironwood Drive at 7:14 p.m.

Sunday, April 11