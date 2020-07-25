O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 27 – May 10, 2020

The following reports for April 27 – May 10, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 27

Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:11 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Glen Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on East Terra Lane at 7:02 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:01 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:03 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4: 23 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Stealing was reported on Homefield Boulevard at TR Hughes Boulevard at 9:32 a.m.

A purse snatching was reported on Highway K at 7:55 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Forest Trace Court at 9:28 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

No reports

Monday, May 4

Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:51 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 9:22 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:10 .m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Franko Drive at 4:25 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Clover Lane at 12:02 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Chambers Drive at 4:29 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Nelsons Mill Drive at 8:25 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 1:29 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Lincoln Street at 2:55 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:55 a.m.

Second degree robbery was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lamplighter Way at 5:42 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 11:39 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Millpond Circle at 2:19 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:03 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

First degree burglary was reported on Dunleith Court at 5:04 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Jamesport Court at 6:00 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported Williamstown Drive at 6:43 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:21 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 2:55 p.m.

First degree assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Second degree assault was reported on Wooded Creek Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Sunday, May 10