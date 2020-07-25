Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 27 – May 10, 2020

Jul. 24, 2020 7:59 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
New OFPD Patch

The following reports for April 27 – May 10, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 27

  • Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:11 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Glen Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on East Terra Lane at 7:02 p.m.

Friday, May 1

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:01 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:03 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4: 23 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

  • Stealing was reported on Homefield Boulevard at TR Hughes Boulevard at 9:32 a.m.
  • A purse snatching was reported on Highway K at 7:55 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Forest Trace Court at 9:28 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

  • No reports

Monday, May 4

  • Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:51 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 9:22 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:10 .m.
  • Stealing was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Franko Drive at 4:25 a.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Clover Lane at 12:02 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Chambers Drive at 4:29 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Nelsons Mill Drive at 8:25 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 1:29 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Lincoln Street at 2:55 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

  • Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:55 a.m.
  • Second degree robbery was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.

Friday, May 8

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lamplighter Way at 5:42 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 11:39 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Millpond Circle at 2:19 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:03 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

  • First degree burglary was reported on Dunleith Court at 5:04 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Jamesport Court at 6:00 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported Williamstown Drive at 6:43 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:21 a.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 2:55 p.m.
  • First degree assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 1:56 p.m.
  • Second degree assault was reported on Wooded Creek Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:30 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:43 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at Plum Grove Drive at 5:01 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:00 p.m.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.