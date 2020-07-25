O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 27 – May 10, 2020

The following reports for April 27 – May 10, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, April 27
- Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:11 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Glen Drive at 4:36 p.m.
Thursday, April 30
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on East Terra Lane at 7:02 p.m.
Friday, May 1
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:01 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 4:03 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 4: 23 p.m.
Saturday, May 2
- Stealing was reported on Homefield Boulevard at TR Hughes Boulevard at 9:32 a.m.
- A purse snatching was reported on Highway K at 7:55 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Forest Trace Court at 9:28 p.m.
Sunday, May 3
- No reports
Monday, May 4
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:51 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 9:22 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:10 .m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Franko Drive at 4:25 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Clover Lane at 12:02 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Chambers Drive at 4:29 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Nelsons Mill Drive at 8:25 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 1:29 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Lincoln Street at 2:55 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
- Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:55 a.m.
- Second degree robbery was reported on Highway K at 2:13 p.m.
Friday, May 8
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lamplighter Way at 5:42 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 11:39 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Millpond Circle at 2:19 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:03 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 5:52 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
- First degree burglary was reported on Dunleith Court at 5:04 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Jamesport Court at 6:00 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported Williamstown Drive at 6:43 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:21 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 2:55 p.m.
- First degree assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 1:56 p.m.
- Second degree assault was reported on Wooded Creek Drive at 9:47 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:30 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:43 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at Plum Grove Drive at 5:01 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:00 p.m.
Be the first to comment