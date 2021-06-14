O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 26 – May 2, 2021

The following reports for April 26 – May 2, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 26

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hawthorne Circle at 9:20 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 10:38 a.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on TR Hughes Boulevard at 4:21 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Liberty Industrial Drive at 8:36 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Mexico Road at MO K at 5:26 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

Property damage was reported on Civic Park Drive at 10:19 a.m.

Stealing (leased/rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 12:57 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Haycastle Drive at 3:29 p.m.

Second degree assault was reported on Oakton Court at 6:43 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:38 a.m.

Friday, April 3o

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:22 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 9:21 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:15 p.m.

Assault was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 8:16 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at West Terra Lane at 6:01 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:56 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported in the 3000 block of Winghaven Boulevard at 6:25 a.m.

Sunday, May 2