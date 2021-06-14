O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 26 – May 2, 2021

The following reports for April 26 – May 2, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, April 26
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hawthorne Circle at 9:20 a.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 10:38 a.m.
- Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on TR Hughes Boulevard at 4:21 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Liberty Industrial Drive at 8:36 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Mexico Road at MO K at 5:26 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
- Property damage was reported on Civic Park Drive at 10:19 a.m.
- Stealing (leased/rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 12:57 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Haycastle Drive at 3:29 p.m.
- Second degree assault was reported on Oakton Court at 6:43 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:38 a.m.
Friday, April 3o
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:22 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 9:21 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:15 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 8:16 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
- Domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at West Terra Lane at 6:01 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:56 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported in the 3000 block of Winghaven Boulevard at 6:25 a.m.
Sunday, May 2
- Domestic assault was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 1:00 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Chestnut Hill Drive at 6:06 p.m.
