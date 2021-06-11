O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for April 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 19

Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 1:18 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Beckewith Trail at 6:18 p.m.

Assault was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 6:22 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Stealing was reported on William Booth Drive at 8:11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oak Meadow Drive at 7:29 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Oak Timber Drive at 7:53 a.m.

Third degree assault was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 2:09 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Second degree burglary was reported on Mexico Road at 6:49 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 8:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 2000 block of Highway K at 9:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Mark Twain Court at 3:30 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 2300 block of Technology Drive at 3:51 p.m.

Assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 4:47 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported in the 800 block of Highway K at 4:49 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Wainscott Drive at 7:52 p.m.

Friday, April 23

No reports

Saturday, April 24

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Midpoint Drive at 6:00 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:34 p.m.

Sunday, April 25