O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for April 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, April 19
- Domestic assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 1:18 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Beckewith Trail at 6:18 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 6:22 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:06 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
- Stealing was reported on William Booth Drive at 8:11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 21
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oak Meadow Drive at 7:29 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Oak Timber Drive at 7:53 a.m.
- Third degree assault was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 2:09 p.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
- Second degree burglary was reported on Mexico Road at 6:49 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 8:24 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 2000 block of Highway K at 9:24 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Mark Twain Court at 3:30 p.m.
- Stealing was reported in the 2300 block of Technology Drive at 3:51 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 4:47 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported in the 800 block of Highway K at 4:49 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Wainscott Drive at 7:52 p.m.
Friday, April 23
- No reports
Saturday, April 24
- Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Midpoint Drive at 6:00 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:34 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
- Property damage was reported on Millpond Drive at 11:25 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:16 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 1:33 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 7:01 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Prentice Drive at 7:51 p.m.
Be the first to comment