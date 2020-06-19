O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 13 – 26, 2020

The following reports for April 12 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 13

Assault was reported on Jimicee Court at 3:04 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

Second degree property damage was reported on Eliot Court at 11:56 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Congressional Way Court at 3:05 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:34 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 5:02 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 11:39 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:58 a.m.

Thursday, April 16

Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 8:39 a.m.

Stealing was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:23 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:18 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:22 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Domestic assault was reported on Falcon Hill Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Second degree property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 11:59 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) bicycles was reported on Ashford Place Drive at 12:24 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Parkway at 9:31 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Roxbury Drive at 10:04 p.m.

Monday, April 20

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Grey Wolf Drive at 11:43 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Sweetcider Lane at 6:38 p.m.

Assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 7:32 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Assault on a law officer was reported on Bryan Road at 2:42 a.m.

Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Oakbriar Court at 9:20 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Landing Circle at 1:18 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Long Timber Drive at 8:57 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 10:12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Hill Court at 1:27 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on WilliamsTown Drive at 10:26 a.m.

Assault was reported on St. John Drive at 2:35 p.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Orchid Court at 7:20 p.m.

Third degree assault on a law officer was reported on Quarterhorse Trail at 11:36 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Stealing was reported on Fox Oak Court at 9:36 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Gatehouse Circle at 3:36 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:34 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Domestic assault was reported on Feise Road at Brookfield Drive at 7:06 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 8:33 a.m.

Pickpocketing ($750 or more) was reported on Snowbird Lane at 11:33 a.m.

Property damage was reported on East Pitman Street at 2:39 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Highway N at 5:07 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Sage Meadows Court at 10:42 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:08 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 2:25 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:38 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 9:25 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Hawk Run Drive at 10:09 p.m.

Sunday, April 26