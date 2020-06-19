O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 13 – 26, 2020

The following reports for April 12 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, April 13
- Assault was reported on Jimicee Court at 3:04 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14
- Second degree property damage was reported on Eliot Court at 11:56 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Congressional Way Court at 3:05 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:34 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 5:02 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 11:39 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:58 a.m.
Thursday, April 16
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 8:39 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:23 p.m.
Friday, April 17
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:18 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:22 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
- Domestic assault was reported on Falcon Hill Drive at 2:49 p.m.
Sunday, April 19
- Second degree property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 11:59 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) bicycles was reported on Ashford Place Drive at 12:24 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Parkway at 9:31 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Roxbury Drive at 10:04 p.m.
Monday, April 20
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Grey Wolf Drive at 11:43 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Sweetcider Lane at 6:38 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 7:32 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
- Assault on a law officer was reported on Bryan Road at 2:42 a.m.
- Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Oakbriar Court at 9:20 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Landing Circle at 1:18 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Long Timber Drive at 8:57 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 10:12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Hill Court at 1:27 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on WilliamsTown Drive at 10:26 a.m.
- Assault was reported on St. John Drive at 2:35 p.m.
- Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Orchid Court at 7:20 p.m.
- Third degree assault on a law officer was reported on Quarterhorse Trail at 11:36 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
- Stealing was reported on Fox Oak Court at 9:36 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Gatehouse Circle at 3:36 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:34 p.m.
Friday, April 24
- Domestic assault was reported on Feise Road at Brookfield Drive at 7:06 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 8:33 a.m.
- Pickpocketing ($750 or more) was reported on Snowbird Lane at 11:33 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on East Pitman Street at 2:39 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Highway N at 5:07 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Sage Meadows Court at 10:42 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
- Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:08 p.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 2:25 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:38 p.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 9:25 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Hawk Run Drive at 10:09 p.m.
Sunday, April 26
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:47 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 6:00 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bur Oak Court at 7:06 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Waterford Crossing Drive at 7:58 p.m.
