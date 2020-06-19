Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 13 – 26, 2020

The following reports for April 12 – 26, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 13

  • Assault was reported on Jimicee Court at 3:04 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Eliot Court at 11:56 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Congressional Way Court at 3:05 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:34 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 5:02 p.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 11:39 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:58 a.m.

Thursday, April 16

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 8:39 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:23 p.m.

Friday, April 17

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:18 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:22 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

  • Domestic assault was reported on Falcon Hill Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 11:59 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) bicycles was reported on Ashford Place Drive at 12:24 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Parkway at 9:31 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Roxbury Drive at 10:04 p.m.

Monday, April 20

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Grey Wolf Drive at 11:43 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Sweetcider Lane at 6:38 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Spring Creek Lane at 7:32 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

  • Assault on a law officer was reported on Bryan Road at 2:42 a.m.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Oakbriar Court at 9:20 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Landing Circle at 1:18 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Long Timber Drive at 8:57 p.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 10:12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Winter Hill Court at 1:27 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on WilliamsTown Drive at 10:26 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on St. John Drive at 2:35 p.m.
  • Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Orchid Court at 7:20 p.m.
  • Third degree assault on a law officer was reported on Quarterhorse Trail at 11:36 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

  • Stealing was reported on Fox Oak Court at 9:36 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Gatehouse Circle at 3:36 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:34 p.m.

Friday, April 24

  • Domestic assault was reported on Feise Road at Brookfield Drive at 7:06 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Oaktimber Drive at 8:33 a.m.
  • Pickpocketing ($750 or more) was reported on Snowbird Lane at 11:33 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on East Pitman Street at 2:39 p.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on Highway N at 5:07 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Sage Meadows Court at 10:42 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

  • Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:08 p.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 2:25 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:38 p.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 9:25 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Hawk Run Drive at 10:09 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:47 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 6:00 p.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bur Oak Court at 7:06 p.m.
  • Third degree assault was reported on Waterford Crossing Drive at 7:58 p.m.

