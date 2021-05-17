O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for April 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, April 12

Stealing was reported on Downview Drive at 8:22 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Lake James Court at 10:29 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on St. Gemma Drive at 10:14 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 7:57 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Stealing ($750 or more) (wire/electrical transformer/metallic wire) was reported on Harvestgate Court at 3:27 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Pheasant Meadow Drive at 9:27 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Dorchester Court at 10:57 p.m.

Third degree property damage was reported on West Park Drive at 11:37 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pheasant Meadow Drive at 7:27 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 10:14 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Black Cherry Drive at 7:50 a.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Team Drive at 10:41 a.m.

Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:34 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Taylor Place at 5:25 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:52 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Property damage was reported on Sunny Slope Court at 6:34 p.m.

Sunday, April 18