O’Fallon Police Blotter: April 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for April 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, April 12
- Stealing was reported on Downview Drive at 8:22 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Lake James Court at 10:29 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on St. Gemma Drive at 10:14 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 7:57 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
- Stealing ($750 or more) (wire/electrical transformer/metallic wire) was reported on Harvestgate Court at 3:27 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Pheasant Meadow Drive at 9:27 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Dorchester Court at 10:57 p.m.
- Third degree property damage was reported on West Park Drive at 11:37 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pheasant Meadow Drive at 7:27 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 10:14 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Black Cherry Drive at 7:50 a.m.
- Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Team Drive at 10:41 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:34 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Taylor Place at 5:25 p.m.
Friday, April 16
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:52 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
- Property damage was reported on Sunny Slope Court at 6:34 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Indian Springs Court at 11:06 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on O’Fallon Plaza at 6:15 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Braddock Way at 7:01 p.m.
