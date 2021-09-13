O’Fallon police asking for public’s help to identify robbery suspect

On Sunday, September 5th, 2021, at approximately 9:30pm, the O’Fallon Police Department responded to Walgreen’s located in the 7400 block of Highway N for the report of an armed robbery.

The O’Fallon Police Department has obtained video surveillance of a person of interest and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual.

If any person has information regarding the identity of the person seen in the video or has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Montana Stephenson or the O’Fallon Police Department. Det. Stephenson can be reached at 636.980.5939. The O’Fallon Police Department’s 24-hour telephone number is 636.240.3200.

The person of interest appears to be a white female, 20-30 years of age, wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans with purple shoes.