O’Fallon Police: 13-year-old shot by 16-year-old acquaintance

The O’Fallon Police Department issued a press release today about a shooting involving two juveniles on May 9.

The department responded to the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. for a report of a 13-year old juvenile being shot at about 2 p.m. Saturday. EMS and fire personnel arrived on scene along with police, and the teen was transported by EMS to an area hospital for the life-threatening injury.

“Detectives from the O’Fallon Police Department are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including interviews with the 16-year old juvenile responsible and witnesses,” the department said.

The juvenile who fired the shot and the victim are acquaintances, police said, and at no time was there a threat to the general public.

T he 16-year old juvenile is being held by juvenile authorities pending further investigation. The 13-year old victim is in critical condition.

“ This is an on-going investigation, and more information will be forthcoming as we determine the cause and extent of the injuries,” police said.