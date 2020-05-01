O’Fallon plans to reopen Renaud Center on May 11, with some restrictions

In response to recent actions by the Governor and St. Charles County Executive to begin reopening businesses around the State of Missouri, the City of O’Fallon announced plans for the reopening of the Renaud Center, the City’s fitness and recreational facility.

Beginning Monday, May 11, the Renaud Center will open to members and new members only Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. The facility will remain closed on weekends until further notice.

Due to the need to abide by all restrictions put in place by the Governor’s order and to protect the safety and well-being of members and employees, the facility will have certain restrictions in place. As a result, members will not be charged monthly dues for the month of May. The following restrictions will be in place when the facility opens on May 11:

Throughout the month of May, the Renaud Center will be available to members and new members only. Day passes will not be available for purchase.

All members will be required to undergo temperature checks upon entering the building. Anyone with a fever will be denied entry. Staff will be cleaning and sanitizing the facility at regular intervals to ensure cleanliness and safety.

The facility and individual areas within the facility will have limited capacities and members may be asked to move to a different area.

Social distance guidelines will be in place throughout the building.

Some fitness equipment may not be available at times in order to ensure social distancing. “Drop-in” fitness classes will be offered on a limited schedule. Members may check www.renaudcenter.com for more information.

The pool will be open for lap swim and aqua aerobics on a limited schedule, but there will not be open swim times.

The gymnasium will be open for limited activities on a specific schedule, but there will not be open gym times throughout the month. Non-contact basketball, volleyball, badminton and pickleball will be allowed, provided participants adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Locks, towels and sports equipment that are normally available for member check-outs will not be available. Members should bring their own.

Kids Korner will remain closed throughout May.

Staff will continue to evaluate the facility’s operations throughout the month and, if necessary, adjustments will be made where needed to ensure safe operations. Additionally, staff will monitor all operations in order to evaluate future steps, including potentially re-opening the facility to day-pass customers at a future date. For the latest updates, please visit www.renaudcenter.com.