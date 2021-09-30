O’Fallon Parks Department to open new pickleball courts in Sports Park

Two new outdoor pickleball courts in O’Fallon’s Sports Park will bring this popular sport to the park when it opens on Monday, October 4. The courts are lined for pickleball and include nets. Basketball hoops also are available and additional striping for basketball will be added next summer. The area also includes a new shade structure to allow participants to cool off between games.

The courts join other popular pickleball and multipurpose courts in O’Fallon at Dames Park, Knaust Park and Westhoff Park.

“Pickleball continues to grow in popularity, and we are always looking for ways to expand our parks’ offerings for our residents,” said Bill Mitchason, O’Fallon Parks Director. “Based on how much use we see at are other courts around the City, we are sure that this will quickly become one of Sports Park’s most popular amenities.”