O’Fallon optometrists honored by national business network

Drs. Robert Goerss and Scott Tomasino of Tomasino Goerss Vision Source in O’Fallon, MO, received recognition for their continued commitment to professional development at a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network.

Drs. Goerss and Tomasino — celebrating five years in the Network — demonstrate a dedication to creating a healthy and beneficial work environment, as well as to maintaining a high level of patient care and satisfaction. As members of Cleinman Performance Network, a wisdom-sharing group of peer optometrists from across North America, Drs. Goerss and Tomasino provide valuable knowledge that highlights and contributes to the best practices in vision care and eye health.

Dr. Robert Goerss joined Tomasino Goerss Vision Source upon graduation from the University of Missouri St. Louis College of Optometry in 2001 and quickly built a successful practice. Clinical experience includes rotations at both the John Cochran and Jefferson Barracks VA hospitals and assisting with the eyecare needs of the St. Louis Rams and St. Louis Blues. He is a Past-President of the St. Louis Optometric Society and is an active member of the Missouri Optometric Association and American Optometric Association.

Dr. Scott Tomasino is a Cum Laude graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry. Clinical training included low vision rotations at the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and the New York Lighthouse for the Blind. Dr. Tomasino is a member of the American Optometric Association, Missouri Optometric Association and a Past-President of the St. Louis Optometric Society. He also served as an Adjunct Clinical Professor for the University of Missouri St. Louis College of Optometry from 1998-2007 and was a member of the board of directors for the Heart of America Contact Lens and Primary Care Society from 2004-2010.

“Drs. Goerss and Tomasino have made true contributions to our network of optometrists through their commitment to excellent patient care,” said Alan H. Cleinman, president of Cleinman Performance Partners in Oneonta, N.Y.

“We are honored to be associated with professionals of such high caliber and look forward to continuing our positive and beneficial relationship.”