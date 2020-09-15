O’Fallon offering ‘Shred-It Day’ on September 26

O’Fallon’s Environmental Services Department is offering a free “Shred-It Day” where anyone can bring in boxes of paper to be shred in a secure environment. The event will take place on Saturday, September 26th, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Environmental Services building at 1550 Progress West Lane.

To participate, simply place the documents in cardboard bankers’ boxes, or cardboard boxes of a similar size, and drive up to the facility and drop them off. Please make sure the boxes are not too heavy to lift or filled to overflowing. The service is free for residents for up to five bankers-sized boxes. Additional boxes will be accepted for a cost of $5 per box for any over the limit. Additionally, non-residents can drop off their paper for shredding for a cost of $5 per box.

Residents must bring photo identification showing O’Fallon residency and all trash customers must have their account in good standing in order to receive the free services. All of the material will be shredded including the boxes if they are not wanted back. The event is indoors, so it will be held rain or shine. Due to COVID, all attendees are asked to stay in the car while staff unloads the boxes. If attendees want to witness their boxes being shredded, they simply need to inform staff at check in, and accommodations will be made.

Please do not bring computer discs or hanging file rods. If you can tear it, then you can shred it with this complimentary service. It is okay for documents to have staples or paper clips.

For questions contact Environmental Services at ofallonrecycles@ofallon.mo.us or 636-272-0477.