O’Fallon offering $10,000 grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Has your business still been feeling the impact from COVID-19?

The City of O’Fallon is launching a 2nd round of grants for small business located within the city limits that are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are available as part of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (HUD) portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package.

The City’s Public Assistance Office will offer financial support in the form of a grant for qualified small businesses that are working to prepare for, prevent and/or respond to COVID-19. The program is intended as an infusion of funds to assist O’Fallon businesses to remain in operation and retain employees while recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19. All applicants must have a physical commercial location within O’Fallon. The grants are limited to O’Fallon’s small businesses with seven (7) to fifty (50) employees dependent on FTE retention.

The program will offer $10,000 each to 6 qualifying small business applicants to help cover such business expenses including, but not limited to, employee wages, inventory costs, vendor and utility bills, and rent/mortgage. Funds cannot be used for expenses already covered by other federal COVID assistance programs (i.e. PPP, SBA) or business interruption insurance. Also, businesses that received funds in the 1st round are not eligible.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00pm on Friday, August 6, 2021. All applications will be evaluated based on a scoring matrix, and funds will be awarded accordingly. If funds remain available after the initial round of funding, another round of applications may be considered. To apply, visit https://www.ofallon.mo.us/ grants-assistance and download the official application. For any questions about the program, eligibility criteria, and application assistance, contact Alexis Jaegers at 636-379-5411 or ajaegers@ofallon.mo.us.